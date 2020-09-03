'Felt good about it:' Biden makes stops in Kenosha, Wauwatosa

Vice President Joe Biden departed Wisconsin before 7:30 p.m. not before talking on the phone with Jacob Blake and meeting with educators.

The former vice president first met privately with the family of Jacob Blake and their attorney. Blake was shot as police tried to arrest him. He talked with Biden from the hospital.

"He talked about how nothing is going to defeat him. how whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up," Biden said.

Two days after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Biden did the same by speaking at Grace Lutheran Church.

"I think we've reached an inflection point in American history. I, honest to god, believe we have an enormous opportunity now that the curtains pulled back on just what's going on in the country to do a lot of really positive things," Biden said.

He discussed racial equality, policing and the pandemic, while also listening to the community.

"We protest to get our voices heard, we protest to show not just black are tired of what's going on," protester Porsche Bennett said.

"If I get elected president, I promise you there will be national commission on policing out of the White House," Biden said.

His motorcade made its way to Wauwatosa.

Throngs of neighbors gathering to get a glimpse of Biden as he met with educators in a backyard, before being greeted by applause and chants.

"It was basically about education and how we're dealing the pandemic and what our concerns are," MPS teacher Luz Hernandez said.

Hernandez met with Biden and says she felt heard.

"He very much listened," Hernandez said. "He very much cares about the children in this country and the quality of education that they are receiving."

Before Biden boarded his plane, he was asked whether he felt his trip to Kenosha was more successful than President Trump's.

Biden said he didn't "know if it was better or worse" but "felt good about it."