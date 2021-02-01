'Feels like real winter': Milwaukee digs out after big snowstorm

The snowstorm stopped Sunday but the cleanup continued Monday.

"The sky is super blue and the clouds are beautiful," Krista McCain said.

What a difference a day makes:

"It’s bright out," she said.

Krista McCain

McCain doesn’t love Wisconsin winters:

"I’m a weather weenie," she said.

So as she scrapes ice and shovels snow from vehicles in her Bay View neighborhood:

"It’s pretty wet and heavy," she said.

She’s digging deep… finding something to celebrate.

"It’s no big deal and for me it’s nice I could be inside working on my computer while my kids are in class," McCain said. "Rather I’m doing this which feels a little more cheerful."

After a brutal weekend snowstorm, people are finishing cleaning up.

"It’s a pain," John Kohler said.

He's snow blowing his mom’s driveway in Milwaukee.

It’s been a pretty easy winter until now," Kohler said.

A passing snowplow created mounds of snow in front of driveways throughout the neighborhood.

"Chances are they’ll come through again tomorrow and we’ll have it again tomorrow," Kohler said.

Back in Bay View:

"Feels like real winter today," McCain said.

There’s a hope the worst of winter might will soon pass.

"It’s just going to get better, mostly so that feels really good," she said.

Monday, the city focused its cleanup operations on side streets.

