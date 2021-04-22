Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin needs your help -- with the dishes

Tonight Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will be cooking up a recipe for something fun during their second-annual "We Need Help with the Dishes" event. Brian is there with more information on tonight's virtual event and how you can be a part of it.

About We Need Help With The Dishes (website)

We Need Help With The Dishes, is Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s virtual annual fundraiser supporting our mission to end hunger in our community. On a daily basis, we see the devastation in our communities and it breaks our hearts. But our commitment to our mission to solve hunger gives us strength. We will not give up, but we cannot do this alone. With your help, we will be able to support our families in need through the pandemic and after. Since the pandemic began, we have distributed 81% more food compared to 2019.

Since the pandemic began, you've provided 40 million meals to our community.Your support is critical. There has been a 40% increase in the number of neighbors in need. This includes children who no longer have access to free or reduced school lunches.

We are asking for your Help With The Dishes by donating or bidding on auction items and experiences. Through your support, you will ensure that our families in the community will receive healthy, wholesome food.We hope that we can count on you.