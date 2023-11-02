Expand / Collapse search

Feed Your Soul celebrating 20th anniversary

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:10AM
Feed Your Soul is a one-of-a kind event featuring an art auction and live art performances all while fighting against hunger inequality in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the House of RAD where tomorrow night their space will be lit up with art for the Feed Your Soul’s 20th Anniversary.

Brian Kramp is with the event chair and founder that’s helped raise over one million dollars in the past 20 years.

Brian Kramp is at the House Of Rad where this year’s goal is to raise enough money to provide more than half a million meals to local communities in need.

