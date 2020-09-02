Expand / Collapse search

Federal civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of protesters in Kenosha, alleges curfew is unconstitutional

Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. - Protesters in Kenosha have filed a federal class-action civil rights lawsuit against the city and county of Kensoha. They allege that Kenosha officials selectively enforced the curfew -- targeting demonstrators protesting against police brutality.

There has been a curfew in place since Jacob Blake was shot by police -- meaning any protester could be arrested. In the suit, those arrested say they were targeted. 

Four protesters are named in the suit. They say police only arrested those protesting against police brutality and did not arrest any pro-police demonstrators. 

Over the past nine days, the Kenosha City Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department have arrested over 150  protesters for violating the county imposed curfew order, "yet in spite of the presence of pro-police protesters and militias, not a single pro-police demonstrator has been arrested. The Kenosha Police and Kenosha Sheriffs use this ordinance to silence the voices of those who peacefully demonstrate against police brutality while allowing pro-police activists and militias to roam the streets without fear of arrest," according to the lawsuit. 

The protesters in the suit say their first amendment rights were violated when they were arrested. They are asking for a restraining order against the city to prevent them from enforcing an emergency order based on a person’s political views.  They also want monetary damages and for the curfew to be ruled unconstitutional altogether. 

The complaint details two videos as evidence. 

In Video Exhibit 1 a "pro-police protesters can be seen stating that the police told him and his group that the police would push the anti-police brutality protesters down to the pro-police militia 'because you can deal with them,'" according to the lawsuit. 

In Video Exhibit 2, the police are shown thanking "pro-police" protesters, stating “hey, thank you guys again” and “we appreciate you guys, we really do," according to the lawsuit. 

