FDA warns 5 companies selling potentially-dangerous supplements

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to five companies currently marketing dietary supplements containing cesium chloride in letters posted on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The FDA has previously warned consumers and health care professionals against using supplements containing cesium salts after the health agency found significant safety risks associated with it being used in compounded drugs.

“The FDA will continue to take action against dietary supplements that contain cesium chloride because of significant safety concerns – including heart toxicity and potential death – associated with this ingredient,” Steven Tave, director of the office of dietary supplement programs in the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said. “We take very seriously our role to protect the public from dangerous dietary supplements.”

The regulatory agency requires companies to provide safety-related information about cesium chloride before it is included in a dietary supplement.

According to the FDA, American Nutriceuticals, LLC, Complete H2O Minerals, Inc., Daily Manufacturing, Inc., Elementary Research, Inc., and The Mineral Store, Inc., and Essense-of-Life, LLC, failed to provide this information.

Cesium chloride is sometimes promoted as an alternative treatment for cancer, but no such products have been approved by the FDA to treat cancer or any other disease. The FDA has requested responses from the above companies stating how they will correct the violations. Failure to do so may result in legal action.

Consumers who have used a product containing cesium chloride that believe it caused a reaction or illness are urged to stop using the product and to contact a health care provider. They are also encouraged to submit a complaint to the FDA through MedWatch or the Safety Reporting Portal.

