Missing since 1995, FBI adds Fond du Lac County man to page

James Ruland was last seen in North Fond du Lac on Oct. 26, 1995.

Now, more than a quarter-century later, the FBI has added him to its missing persons page.

The investigation into Ruland's disappearance continues, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said. As part of the FBI's process, a missing person alert was sent to law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.

Authorities said the 40-year-old was last seen hitchhiking in North Fond du Lac and was reported missing nine days later. On Nov. 14, 1994, his station wagon was recovered from a truck stop with the kets in the ignition and his possessions in the cargo area.

Officials said Ruland sustained a severe head injury when he was young, which required two shunts. The implants required "bilateral burr holes" so the shunts could pass through his skull.

Ruland's family continues to offer a $15,000 reward for information leading to a resolution to the investigation and in bringing him home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 920-906-4777 or contact the detective on the case directly at 920-929-3377.

