Father Gene’s Help Center; free clothing closet for people in need

A free clothing closet for families in need. Jason Wilson, executive director of Father Gene's Help Center, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about the organization.

Father Gene’s Help Center (FGHC), a free clothing closet for people in need, served nearly 25,000 people in 2024, a 57% increase over 2023.

Donations are accepted, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Father Gene's Help Center at our back entrance, which can only be accessed from Greenfield Ave, between 59th and 60th Streets.