Father drowns trying to help child in Geneva Lake

The body of a 31-year-old Illinois man was recovered from 45 feet of water in Geneva Lake Monday morning after police say he jumped off a boat to help his son who was struggling in the water Sunday evening, August 1.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, police were alerted of a possible drowning near Big Foot Beach on Geneva Lake.

An investigation found that Antonio Delasancha Jr. from Elgin, Illinois was operating a boat, pulling his two daughters on a tube when one fell off. He turned the boat around to get her. As the boat was stopped, his son – wearing a lifevest -- jumped into the water to swim. The son started to drift away from the boat and began to struggle, according to a release.

Police say Delasancha jumped in the water without a lifevest to assist his son. While swimming towards his son, he went under the surface and drown in approximately 45 feet of water.

Initial rescue efforts were stopped after approximately 40 minutes. A recovery operation began utilizing Sonar technology. At approximately 11:45 p.m., Delasancha was located, and his location was marked. Recovery was not attempted due to safety concerns at that time.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was deployed early Monday morning and recovered Delasancha at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Multiple rescue units from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to assist in the rescue/recovery operations.

The investigation is continuing. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android