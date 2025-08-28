Fatal Sussex school bus accident; parents share new video, push for change

The Brief New video shows 5-year-old Finn Katona moments before he was fatally struck by a school bus in Sussex. Investigators say he tripped while navigating a crowded bus transfer area at Silver Spring Intermediate School. His parents shared the video, calling the process unsafe and demanding accountability from the school district and bus company.



Newly released video shows the moments before a bus crash in January that killed a 5-year-old boy in the Hamilton School District.

What we know:

Katona died on Jan. 2, the first day back from winter break, after getting off his bus at Silver Spring Intermediate School to transfer onto a shuttle.

The parents of Finn Katona shared the video and a statement through their attorney, saying it highlights what they call a chaotic bus transfer process.

The video shows the boy walking along the sidewalk with dozens of other students through what his parents described as "a concrete island, surrounded by moving buses."

What they're saying:

In a statement, his parents said: "The unsafe atmosphere included too many children walking in opposite directions, on a concrete island, surrounded by moving buses."

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation said Katona tripped and the weight of his backpack pulled him to the ground, where he fell in front of a bus’s rear driver’s side tire.

The video stops before impact.

His parents added: "Finn simply tripped in an environment that was not set up to be safe for him."

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office did not issue any citations or charges.

Loved ones remembered Finn as "a sweet soul" who brightened their lives. His family said they want the video to spark changes so another tragedy is prevented, accusing both the Hamilton School District and Dairyland Bus Company of a lack of accountability.

The school district declined to comment, and the bus company has not responded.

What they're saying:

Attorney Timothy S. Trecek, spokesman for and conveying the words of Zach and Ally Katona, parents of Finn Katona:

"We draft this statement in response to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s determination that the death of our 5-year-old son, Finn, was accidental. We feel there is a bigger issue that needs to addressed; that is the lack of accountability of the Hamilton School District and Dairyland Bus Company.

The narrative that this was a "freak accident" is misleading, when you understand the setting and circumstances surrounding Finn’s death.

The Hamilton School District and Dairyland Bus Company jointly participated in a bus transfer and disembarking procedure that put children at great risk.

The unsafe atmosphere included too many children walking in opposite directions, on a concrete island, surrounded by moving buses. This included children as young as 4 and 5 year olds, like our Finn. Having 45 foot long buses moving in and out, while young children are walking mere inches away from them is absurd.

Finn simply tripped in an environment that was not set up to be safe for him. It cost him his life, his future and changed our family’s lives forever. This has not only affected our family but negatively impacted the many children and adults who witnessed Finn’s traumatic death.

As we begin a new school year, we encourage parents to voice their concerns, ask questions and, if necessary, see for themselves the policies and procedures—such as bus drop-off, pick-up, and transfers—that directly affect their children’s safety.

We continue to believe in this community and the outpouring of support has been incredible. For that, we are deeply grateful. More than anything, we miss our son, Finn.

He was such a big part of our family and our hearts ache every day without him. Finn was a sweet soul, who brightened all of our lives.

Our children are treasures and they deserve to be kept safe, while in the care of our education system and in the vicinity of buses taking them to and from school."