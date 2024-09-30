Fatal shooting by Ohio police during RNC; police chief fields questions

The Brief Milwaukee's police chief fielded more questions about a police shooting involving Ohio officers during the RNC. Chief Jeffrey Norman said Milwaukee officers should have been partnered with out-of-town agencies. The police shooting is being investigated by the Greenfield Police Department.



Milwaukee's police chief reiterated on Monday, Sept. 30 that Milwaukee officers should have been partnered with out-of-town police agencies during the Republican National Convention (RNC), but were not.

Milwaukee's Steering and Rules Committee is taking a closer look at the RNC. From its proposed to actual economic impact – as well as the killing of a man by Columbus police officers in town to help with security.

On July 16, just outside the RNC security footprint at 14th and Vliet, Columbus bicycle police officers were in the middle of a briefing. Body camera video showed Samuel Sharpe Jr. with a knife lunging towards another man.

The questions about the shooting continued at a city committee on Monday afternoon.

"We should have had a Milwaukee police officer with these particular groups," said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

"Why were they not?" asked Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

"Didn’t think about it. Oversight on our part," Norman said.

The chief said where officers were allocated during the RNC was a team approach – and that his focus was looking at protest zones and heightened security after the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life days earlier.

"I asked why were these officers over there, because to me, it felt inconsistent -- the conversations that had been had, and the commitments that had been made," Coggs said.

"Who was in charge of these officers?" asked Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

"Ultimately, they were responsible under my direction," Norman answered.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greenfield Police Department.

As far as any civil liability, an assistant city attorney said that would lie with the state because of interstate security agreements – but that the city did notify its insurance company about the possibility of a claim.