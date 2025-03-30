Fatal shooting at Milwaukee gas station, employee remembers coworker

The Brief A 47-year-old was shot and killed at a Milwaukee gas station on Saturday night, March 29, 2025. The victim was working at Gig’s Petro Pantry at 23rd and Fond du Lac. The co-worker said it started when a group of young people stared taking things off the shelves, and then shot the victim as he was picking things up.



Milwaukee Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a gas station worker this weekend.

His co-worker says a group of young people are connected to the city’s latest homicide.

What they're saying:

"I don’t get it. I don’t get it," said Joseph Appiah.

The bullet-proof glass Joseph Appiah stands behind Sunday morning can’t block the sadness felt throughout the store.

"I’m so sad. So so sad. Because this guy was so cool, calm," Appiah added.

What we know:

Someone shot and killed his co-worker at Gig’s Petro Pantry on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.

Milwaukee Police responded to the shooting at 23rd and Fond du Lac around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the 47-year-old victim died at the scene.

"To take somebody’s life. It’s a bad thing. You don’t have to just shoot randomly for nothing," Appiah said.

He says the chaos began when a group of young people came in and took things off the shelves.

He says they ran and dropped items by the front door.

His co-worker went to pick everything up.

"And then they shot him…they shot him," said Appiah.

He says there was no argument and no confrontation before the deadly gunfire.

By the numbers:

On Sunday morning, March 30, 2025, new Milwaukee police data showed 23 homicides this year.

That’s tied compared to this time last year, and down from this time two years ago.

What they're saying:

"I’m here every day. I really know the man. For him to just get his life taken away for something so stupid…candy or whatever. It’s really sad," said Robert Jackson.

Neighbors like Jackson are fed up with the senseless shootings.

"I want the community and the younger versions of us to pay attention and grow up. Be smart," Jackson added.

Appiah says the shooting victim was a husband and father of four. He only worked there part-time.

"I don’t get it. I don’t get it. We have to learn how to be tolerant with one another. You don’t just pull a gun and kill," said Appiah.

FOX6 reached out to Milwaukee police to get descriptions of all involved.

Workers want the shooter arrested, so this doesn’t happen again.