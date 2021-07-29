Fatal shooting in Milwaukee; woman dead, man in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 29 near 34th and Hadley. It happened at approximately 5:32 a.m.

Police say during an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.