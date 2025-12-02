Fatal Raymond house fire new video; child rescued, woman dead

The Brief One woman died after a house fire Monday evening in the Village of Raymond. A Racine County deputy rescued a 4-year-old girl, who is expected to be okay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



New video shows the aftermath of a fatal house fire in the Village of Raymond Monday night, Dec. 1.

What we know:

Video shows a massive response after first responders in Racine County were called to the scene of a house fire Monday. The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department said the fire broke out just before 3 p.m. at a home on 108th Street in the Village of Raymond.

A Norway police officer and Raymond fire chief were the first to arrive. The department said they tried to rescue two people trapped in the burning basement but were forced outside because of heavy smoke.

Eventually, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was able to make it inside the burning home and rescued a 4-year-old child, a girl.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Dig deeper:

Firefighters later removed a second person from the home – a woman identified by loved ones as Jenna Zuehlke. Despite life-saving efforts, investigators said she died at the scene.

The girl was not related to Zuehlke.

Crews said they were able to quickly put the fire out. The cause remains under investigation, and damage is estimated at $50,000.

What's next:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it is waiting for preliminary autopsy findings for the victim and that no additional information will be released at this time.

