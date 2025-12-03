Fatal Raymond house fire; best friend remembers woman killed

The Brief Body camera video shows a Racine County deputy rescuing a young girl from a burning Raymond home. 38-year-old Jenna Zuehlke, and a dog, died at the scene. Investigators say the cause of the fire is under investigation.



New body camera video shows the moment a Racine County sheriff’s deputy ran into a burning home and rescued a young girl Monday in the Village of Raymond.

What we know:

The child survived, but a woman and a dog did not make it out of the fire on 108th Street, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Loved ones identified the woman who died as 38-year-old Jenna Zuehlke, describing her as a devoted mother and an incredibly selfless person. Authorities said despite life-saving efforts, Zuehlke was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it does not appear to be criminal.

Vanessa Adler, Zuehlke’s best friend, believes Zuehlke went back inside the home to try to save the dog.

What they're saying:

"That is something she would do, she would definitely sacrifice herself for someone else," said Adler.

Investigators confirmed the dog also died in the fire. Adler said Zuehlke’s love for her children and animals defined who she was.

"We met when we were really young, teenagers. She loved animals, she loved her children," said Adler. "She was there for me in some of my hardest moments. She was like that for everybody."

Adler said she hopes attention surrounding the rescue also recognizes the life Zuehlke lived and the children she leaves behind.

"Everything that I’ve read, and the video that I’ve seen – nothing is really talking about her," she said.

What you can do:

Adler has started a GoFundMe to help support Zuehlke’s children.

