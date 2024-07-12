Fatal Milwaukee crash, 1 dead near 91st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was arrested, following a crash in Milwaukee late Thursday night, July 11.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:09 p.m., a vehicle was headed south on 91st Street when it lost control, went onto the sidewalk, and struck a 57-year-old waiting at the bus stop.
The vehicle then struck three other vehicles stopped at the stoplight on Hampton Avenue.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
At least one of those drivers was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The 57-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The striking vehicle remained on scene, and the 25-year-old driver was taken into custody. Police say alcohol appears to be a factor.