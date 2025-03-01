Fatal Fond du Lac County crash, 1 dead; alcohol believed to be a factor

article

The Brief One person is dead following a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Fond du Lac County on March 1, 2025. The crash happened on State Highway 26 in the Township of Waupun (just northeast of the city). Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.



One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Waupun in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning, March 1, 2025.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:46 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Communications Center got multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of State Highway 26 near Neitman Road in the Township of Waupun.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound passenger vehicle on State Highway 26 crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound commercial truck in a head-on collision.

It was reported that the southbound passenger vehicle could not stay in its lane before the crash.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver of the commercial truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, where they were treated and released.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released, as the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.