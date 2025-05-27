Fatal Fond du Lac County crash; 1 dead, 2 others injured

article

The Brief A 79-year-old man from Fond du Lac died in a crash on Tuesday, May 27. It happened around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway B and County Highway K in the Town of Eden. County Highway B was closed for approximately four hours.



One man is dead following a Fond du Lac County crash on Tuesday, May 27.

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway B and County Highway K in the Town of Eden.

The preliminary investigation revealed a SUV was traveling eastbound on County Highway B and attempted to make a left turn to go northbound on County Highway K. The SUV driver did not yield to a westbound dump truck. The dump truck struck the SUV, sending both into ditches.

The dump truck also struck an eastbound cement truck.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the SUV was pulseless and not breathing when emergency personnel arrived. He was identified as a 79-year-old from Fond du Lac.

The driver of the dump truck was operated by a 67-year-old man from Fond du Lac. He was evaluated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the cement truck was identified as a 61-year-old male from Van Dyne. He was uninjured and released from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

County Highway B was closed for approximately four hours.