Fatal crash on Milwaukee's south side; 1 person dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on Milwaukee's south side early Sunday morning, Feb. 25.

According to Milwaukee police, it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near 13th and Montana.

A vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck another vehicle that was also traveling southbound.

The striking vehicle then lost control and crashed into a building, causing a fire in the engine compartment.

The fire was put out by Milwaukee firefighters.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 22-year-old, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.