Fatal Cedarburg crash Monday, 17-year-old dies

article

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Cedarburg, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said Monday, Nov. 25. Officials said the single vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Monday, on Bridge St., west of Granville Rd. Both lanes of Bridge St. were closed between Granville Rd. and Westridge Rd. for approximately five hours while the crash was being investigated.



A 17-year-old teenager is dead after a crash in Cedarburg, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said Monday, Nov. 25.

Officials said the single vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Monday, on Bridge St., west of Granville Rd.

A 2004 silver Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Bridge St. at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, traveled into the ditch and struck a tree line on the north side of the road, where it came to a final resting point in the trees. It is estimated that the crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. and was first noticed by a passerby around six hours later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Cedarburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said both lanes of Bridge St. were closed between Granville Rd. and Westridge Rd. for approximately five hours while the crash was being investigated.

The Source The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office



