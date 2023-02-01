Expand / Collapse search

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; artistic development, creative thinking

By
Published 
Updated 10:26AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; promotes artistic development, creative thinking

Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for guests. Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse.

Birria - a hearty chili-based stew

Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s created a red taco that guests absolutely love.

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; art experience in cozy atmosphere

Brian Kramp is getting crafty with a unique step by step painting class that you take starting next week

Special heart-shaped tray for all taco lovers

Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s south side where they’re hoping to make your Valentine’s Day even more special.

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall classes

Brian Kramp is learning how you can paint like a pro at their upcoming "Love Gnome Paint & Sip Night."

Looking for a fun place to take a date for some drinks, painting, tasty tacos?

Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s south side where they’re hoping to make your Valentine’s Day even more special.