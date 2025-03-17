Farmer Wants a Wife: Contestant Karina Sabol from Madison joins FOX6 WakeUp

FOX's television show 'Farmer Wants a Wife' is back for its third season. And Karina Sabol from Madison is representing the Badger State on the show. She joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.
MILWAUKEE - Season three of FOX's dating series "Farmer Wants a Wife" premieres Thursday, March 20, and it shows city girls heading to the farm to meet their sweetheart.
Karina Sabol, who is from Madison, is one of the contestants this season!
She joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.
