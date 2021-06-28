Family recipes handed down from generation to generation

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - "When you have a good dessert, it changes the energy of the room." That’s the saying one local baker stands by when describing his baked goods. Christina is with A Goodman’s Desserts learning how to make their thick oatmeal cookies.

About A Goodman's Desserts (website)

With over 30 years of baking experience, we bake scratch desserts the old fashioned way with natural ingredients. These recipes are family treasures recipes handed down from my Mother, Grandmother, Godmother and Aunts.

Vanilla Rum and Bourbon Bread Pudding, Butter Cookies and Lemon Cookies

We've sold our desserts at the Near West Side Farmers Market, and in 2019 we won the Rev-Up MKE small business competition. We're currently operating out of the Ambassador Hotel's commercial kitchen space as we search for our very own location in Milwaukee's Near West Side!

