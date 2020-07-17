Family learns no charges will be filed against striking driver after bicyclist killed in Kenosha







Angel Sanchez





KENOSHA COUNTY -- Family members of a man killed while riding his bike in Kenosha in November 2019 learned Friday, July 17 no charges will be filed against the driver who hit him.



The family of Angel Sanchez met with the Kenosha County district attorney Friday.



"We will continue to remember him and that day even though it was the worst day of our lives just so people can see and be careful with their kids," said Senorina Alvarez, Sanchez's mother. "No mom wanna live what I'm living."



Alvarez said her son and his cousin were riding their bicycles westbound in the far right lane of 80th Street in Kenosha on Nov. 4, 2019 when a car heading the same direction struck Sanchez from behind. She said the impact caused her son to land on the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield.





Senorina Alvarez and Angel Sanchez (R)





"He fell so hard that he went into a coma right away," Alvarez says.





Sanchez died after two weeks in the hospital.



Antonio Jaramillo's son was the other bicyclist with Sanchez at the time of the crash.



"The car didn't have any headlights, according to my son, and didn't stop until like a block away," said Jaramillo, Sanchez's uncle.



The family also argues that the accident report is inaccurate. It states Sanchez was wearing "dark clothing," failed "to have lights on" and was operating "without required equipment (bicycle reflectors)," but the family says the photos from the scene prove he was wearing a red sweatshirt and had reflectors on his tires.



