Family gets piano returned years later; business owner criminally charged

After years of discord with a West Allis business, one family finally got their antique piano back. They sent it to Neuhaus Piano Workshop for repairs more than four years ago. Along the way, they say the workshop stopped responding to calls and emails.

The owner of the business is currently facing a felony charge for theft in Milwaukee County.

Family's piano returned

The backstory:

In Chris Hoefler's living room in Menomonee Falls is a remnant of a bygone era. It's a 1920s player piano that Hoefler remembers playing as a child at his aunt and uncle's house in Milwaukee.

Chris Hoefler

"Just playing it brings back a lot of good memories," Hoefler told Contact 6.

There was a time that Hoefler thought he may never see the piano again.

In 2021, his cousin, Don Lamb, sent the instrument to Neuhaus Piano Workshop near Wisconsin State Fair Park. Lamb paid the business $5,000 for the piano transportation and renovation.

Work was originally supposed to be completed in 2022. For years, Lamb struggled to get updates from the workshop's owner, Tom Neuhaus.

"He was just totally ghosted," said Hoefler of his cousin. "I had no way of getting ahold of (Neuhaus) and he couldn't either. Months then turned into years."

Dig deeper:

Contact 6 first reported Neuhaus Piano Workshop in 2017. A Milwaukee woman said she'd waited years for her piano's return. She's still waiting today.

In 2017, Neuhaus told Contact 6 that his work was highly specialized.

"I don't have anybody working for me full time who can do this work," said Neuhaus.

The Criminal Case

What we know:

According to West Allis Police records, Neuhaus kept taking on work. Around Thanksgiving 2025, he was charged with one count of felony theft in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Cassie Kaminski

Cassie Kaminski is the victim in that case. She says the missing piano is her sole inheritance from her grandparents.

"Not being able to play it these last couple of years has been really difficult," said Kaminski. "I would rather have gotten my piano back."

The criminal complaint says "no less than seven different victims have made complaints" to police about Neuhaus Piano Workshop.

The customers said that Neuhaus "accepted pianos and payment for restoration before cutting off communication."

The Resolution

What we know:

Don Lamb lives in Germany and wanted to ship his family's piano overseas following repairs. He first spoke with Contact 6 in May about his piano.

Soon after, he began getting messages about the renovations from Neuhaus Piano Workshop.

"I got contradictory information about what had been done and what had not been done," said Lamb.

Don Lamb

In August, Lamb visited the workshop in-person.

"The piano was still in parts, and the parts were scattered throughout the shop," said Lamb.

Lamb made plans to return to the shop one hour later, but says Neuhaus canceled the meeting.

"I said, "I just want it back. Just put the piano together," said Lamb.

In late November, Lamb got word that Neuhaus was working on his piano.

What they're saying:

In late December, the Herbert player piano arrived at Hoefler's house.

"(Neuhaus) has been really trying, at least with Don's piano, to take care of it," said Hoefler.

Hoefler says the piano has new strings and keytops, plus repaired hammers and air pressure valves. He says Neuhaus has visited three times for repairs and tuning.

"(The piano) is actually playing better than I remember growing up as a kid," said Hoefler.

What's next:

Lamb originally planned to ship the piano to Germany. He's now debating whether to ship it to his parent's house in Florida, because shipping costs have increased since 2021.

Contact 6 reached out to Neuhaus for comment on this report but did not hear back. As of February 6th, there's an active warrant for his arrest for Kaminski's case.

