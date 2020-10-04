Family, friends of 14-year-old girl fatally shot seek justice

The family of Nequesia Terrell hopes no family ever has to feel what they feel. The 14-year-old girl was shot and killed near 11th and Burleigh early Saturday, Oct. 3. On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a vigil.

"I hope nobody, which it's gonna come, have to go through what my family's been through the last few days. I don't want nobody to feel the pain that we feel," said Wanda Terrell, Nequesia's grandmother.

Vigil for Nequesia Terrell

The 14-year-old girl was riding in the back seat of a car with friends -- and was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday evening, those who knew the teen held each other close, wiped tears from their eyes, and turned to the sky as they released balloons in Nequesia's honor.

Nequesia Terrell

"My baby was loved. She had a full family. We lovin' her, and we want justice for Qua Qua," said Beverly Terrell, Nequesia's mother.

While mourning the loss, the family shared calls for peace in Milwaukee -- as the city is on track in 2020 to set a record for the most homicide its ever seen in a year.

"They are killing the future of America in a black neighborhood. Why's it gotta be like that?" asked Howard Terrell.

Vigil for Nequesia Terrell

"Only us can make a change, nobody else. If we want to see change in our life, we gotta start, so let's start today. Let's not kill each other," said Wanda Terrell.

But to have peace, family members say they need justice.

Vigil for Nequesia Terrell

"If it was your child, if it was your son, if it was your daughter, you would want somebody to speak up," said George Ramsey, family pastor.

Milwaukee police say they are searching for unknown suspects in this incident. Anyone with information is urged to give them a call.