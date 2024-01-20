'Family Code' premiere, father and son talk about latest film

‘Family Code’ is the 9th film in Swift Motion Pictures library; it displays the intense arena of a family enterprise, the resilience of bonds and the weight of legacy that is put to the test, but ultimately, shows that love and unity hold the greatest significance.

It premieres Saturday night, Jan. 20, at Marcus North Shore Theater in Mequon, promising an evening of fun, excitement and a celebration of Black cinematic excellence.

Ramon Sloan (Producer and Director) and Ronald Sloan Sr. (Executive Director) joined the FOX6 WakeUp team in studio to talk about their work.