Falls Memorial Fest in downtown Menomonee Falls

Falls Memorial Fest on Main Street is happening in downtown Menomonee Falls on Saturday, May 27.

There will be live music, food and beverages available at the event. As part of the street festival, visitors will be able to enjoy a car show, an art show, as well as over 60 vendors.

The party continues on Sunday, May 28th, for the Falls Memorial Fest Veterans Concert-presented by the Knights of Columbus 4240.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The free concert is located at the Milwaukee Tool Amphitheater in Village Park and will feature the 52nd Street Band-The Music of Billy Joel. Food and drinks start at 4 p.m. Music will start at 5 p.m.

The annual Memorial Day Parade will finish off the festivities on Monday, May 29th, at 10 a.m., on Main Street.

For more information on the Falls Memorial Fest, go to menomoneefallsdowntown.com/falls-memorial-fest.

.