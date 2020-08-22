'Explore downtown:' Sculpture Milwaukee brings world-renowned artists to the city

For such dark times, Milwaukee is looking pretty colorful.

Several new sculptures have popped up in and around downtown Milwaukee -- all part of an annual art exhibit.

"We have very fun lively pop art sculptures, we have sweet smaller sculptures, we have world-renowned artists," said Meg Strobel with Sculpture Milwaukee.

Nineteen sculptures -- scattered through the heart of downtown -- are part of the annual Sculpture Milwaukee art exhibit. It features the work of artists from all over the world -- from Europe to right here in Milwaukee.

Sculpture in downtown Milwaukee, part of Sculpture Milwaukee, in 2020.

"It's really an amazing opportunity for people to come out in the community, to explore downtown and to see some terrific pieces of art," Strobel said.

The exhibit is along Wisconsin Avenue downtown, and on North Broadway in the Historic Third Ward.

From an LED display to a blob monster, there's something for everyone. And with social-distancing stickers -- and audio tours -- it's a great way to enjoy the outdoors safely during the pandemic.

"I think because we're so shut down with our other experiences people are really happy just to have a reason to get out," Marilu Knode, with Sculpture Milwaukee, said. "They really point to things and ask us questions and this is what I find so thrilling about what I might discover about the works that we bring in."

And for some, turning to artwork offers something positive during such uncertain times.

"We all need artwork in our lives so it's really fun and amazing to get inspired by the works," Strobel said.

Sculpture Milwaukee will be on display through the winter. To get an audio tour, CLICK HERE.