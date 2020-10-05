Experts: 'Self-isolate until results are back' after COVID-19 test

Between the sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, experts say they are worried about the status of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and now's the time be vigilant when it comes to safety protocols in place for months.

FOX6's cameras captured lines of vehicles at the UMOS testing site on Chase Avenue on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 5. Public health experts say testing is pivotal when it comes to knowing where the virus is in the community -- but before and after that test -- we need to be more responsible.

Quinn Cory was one of hundreds waiting in line to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, a test she said was more precaution than reaction.

"People just need to know that even though it might not affect them today, it's gonna affect them eventually," said Cory.

While waiting for results, Cory said she wouldn't be seeing anyone outside her household, something she admitted would be tough, but a decision she called necessary.

Advertisement

"I think a lot of people struggle, especially Midwestern culture," she said. "We're very about our community and our family, but in the same way, being about our community and our family right now might mean not seeing them for a while."

It's a decision, frankly, local health experts wish more people would make.

Mary Beth Graham

"It is truly profoundly concerning what we're seeing right now in the state of Wisconsin," said Mary Beth Graham, director of infection prevention and control at Froedert & the Medical Center of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin remains a nationwide hotspot for COVID-19, setting a new daily case total record on Saturday.

Graham said the spike shows Wisconsinites need to be more responsible.

"People know their bodies," said Graham. "If they notice new symptoms and it concerns them enough that they're going to be tested, then they need to take responsibility after that testing to self-isolate until the results are back."

While some people may never experience symptoms, Graham said all of us, not just those considered high-risk, must remain vigilant in wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

"There can be significant morbidity, mortality and deaths in every age group," said Graham. "I mean, I've had people in their 20s die, in their 30s die, in their 40s die."

Graham pointed out another point of confusion for many -- quarantine time. Updated public health guidance shows someone that tests positive should isolate for 10 days after their symptoms begin, and must be fever-free to end that isolation.

If you're exposed, you're directed to quarantine and watch for symptoms for 14 days.