Excel Leadership and Entrepreneur Summit in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - You can learn the keys to successful leadership and much more at an upcoming event in Milwaukee.
The Excel Leadership and Entrepreneur Summit 2024 bills itself as a "highly anticipated event in the business sector, bringing together professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from around the globe."
Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter joined FOX6 WakeUp to share all the details.
