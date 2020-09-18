Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election

Voting in the 2020 presidential election is underway.

On Thursday, Sept. 17 the Milwaukee Election Commission began mailing out absentee ballots. It has received nearly 100,000 requests.

Absentee ballot request forms are arriving in mailboxes across Wisconsin, but voting by mail is not the only option in 2020.

Frankly, there's a lot to know.

If you need help filling out a ballot request form in Milwaukee, you can head to any public library.

Advertisement

Claire Woodall-Vogg

"We are offering voter assistance, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

You will need to send a copy of your photo ID with your request form unless you are indefinitely confined. Milwaukee Election Commission staff can help.

"We're able to take photos of your ID. We're able to view your proof of address document," Woodall-Vogg said.

Ballots can also be requested on myvote.wi.gov, just upload a picture of your ID -- skipping the paper form.

While filling out your ballot, you will need a witness signature and address. If you don't have a witness, head back to the library. The AARP is warning its members -- don't miss this step.

"The number one reason that absentee ballots get rejected is because they do not have the signature and address of a witness," Lisa Lamkins with AARP Wisconsin said.

You can return your ballot by mail, or, in Milwaukee, drop it off at an official ballot box -- which can be found outside of every library and City Hall. Ballots can also be taken to an early voting location; in Milwaukee, there will be 15.

"Those sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and from 10 to 4 on weekends," Woodall-Vogg said.

In-person voting in Milwaukee starts Oct. 20 at Midtown Center. Drive-thru voting at Miller Park and inside Fiserv Forum will also be options to cast an early ballot.

On election day, Milwaukee will have at least 170 polling sites open with social distancing of six feet, plexiglass shields and frequent disinfecting.

"I tell voters, if they're comfortable going to their grocery store, they would feel comfortable going to a polling place," Woodall-Vogg said.

So, whether you vote in-person or by mail -- in your car or in an arena -- there are ways to vote early and make your voice heard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is Oct. 14. Early voting runs from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1.

To request an absentee ballot, your request must be received by Oct. 29. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.