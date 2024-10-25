An Iowa man's passion for pizza brought him to a Pizza Ranch in the village of Lisbon on Friday.

Jason Halkias said he got an idea 10 years ago while talking to a Pizza Ranch fanatic. He made a goal to eat at all 224 Pizza Ranches across 14 states – and he's almost finished.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Friday's stop in Lisbon marked Halkias' 221st location visited. He said the flavor isn't the only thing he loves at the pizza chain.

"There's nothing quite like the environment of Pizza Ranch," he said. "The friendly service, the really good food, and of course it's a community-type feel, you know? Every location is unique in their own way because they're tied to their own community. That's what makes each one of them special."

Halkias said he will get to the finish line next week in Sioux City, Iowa. He also said there will be new locations to head to in the future.

Featured article