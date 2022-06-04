Events at the Racine Zoo this summer

A Round For Rhinos Golf Outing

Monday, June 20

2pm - 8pm

Meadowbrook Country Club

Join Racine Zoo for their annual 9-hole charity golf outing at Meadowbrook Country Club on June 20 with a shotgun start at 2pm. Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the animals at the Racine Zoo. Tickets include 9 holes of golf, complimentary cart, animal ambassador encounter, interactive games on the course, delicious dinner, 50/50 raffle, 2 cigars per guest, and more! Cash bar will also be available. $200 per person.

Music at the Zoo Concert Series: Chicago Tribute Anthology

Friday, June 17

5:30pm - 9pm

Invite your friends, grab your folding chairs, and get ready for a weekend of music at the Zoo! Take in the scenic Lake Michigan lakefront, grab a bite to eat from the numerous dining options on site, and enjoy some great tunes. A fun, outdoor event perfect for all ages. Time to tap your toes, sing along, and dance the night away to your favorite hits!

Chicago Tribute Anthology is dedicated to performing the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time: Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever. Guests can experience their concert set of Chicago’s greatest hits.

Gates will open at 5:30pm with the concert starting at 7pm. Admission is $30 per person online, $35 per person at the gate, and $50 per person for season tickets online. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Music at the Zoo Concert Series: Substitute: Tales From The Who with opening band Grimm Brothers

Saturday, June 18

5:30pm - 9pm

With a look and sound that captures The Who at the height of their 70s peak, Substitute plays the songs that have become part of rock legend. Meaty, Beaty, Big, and Bouncy may be the best words to describe Substitute: Tales From The Who, a tribute to one of the most pivotal rock bands of any generation. Substitute brings to life the songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas, and television themes. The Grimm Brothers will be opening for Substitute: Tales From The Who during this show.

Gates will open at 5:30pm with the concert starting at 6:30pm. Admission is $30 per person online, $35 per person at the gate, and $50 per person for season tickets online. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

World Wine Wednesday

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

6pm - 8pm

Relax, sip, swirl, and savor at Racine Zoo's wine tasting event along the beautiful lakefront. Meet an animal ambassador and enjoy hors d'oeuvres while exploring unique wines from around the world! Guests will even get an exclusive Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Must be 21 or older to attend. $30 general admission, $20 non-drinking admission. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Weddings

Are you looking for a wildly unique place to host your wedding or wedding reception? Look no further than the Racine Zoo! The Zoo offers multiple locations to make your special day truly one of a kind! With scenic views of Lake Michigan, beautiful flower gardens, and a private giraffe encounter, the Racine Zoo is the perfect option for your special day! For more information on our wedding packages, please email info@racinezoo.org.

Roar & Pour

Wednesday, June 22

6pm - 8pm

Stay cool this summer by sampling ice cold beers at Racine Zoo’s beer tasting event along the beautiful lakefront. Meet an animal ambassador and savor hors d'oeuvres while exploring unique, specially selected craft beers from local breweries! Guests will even get an exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. June 22 features The Explorium Brewpub! Must be 21 or older to attend. $30 general admission, $20 non-drinking admission. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

27th Annual Cigar Dinner

Thursday, July 21

5pm - 10pm

Sit back, relax, and indulge in a gourmet steak dinner and premium cigars along the beautiful lakefront. Event also includes hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter, and live and silent auctions. Must RSVP by Monday, July 18. Tickets are $120 per person. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. Must be 18 or older to attend.