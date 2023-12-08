European Christmas Market and Holiday Festival
Brian Kramp is at the Wauwatosa Holiday Market with a look at what to expect when they open today.
There’s a new European Christmas Market and Holiday Festival happening in Wauwatosa that offers a unique shopping experience, magical family-friendly events, and live entertainment. Brian Kramp is at the Wauwatosa Holiday Market with a look at what to expect.
Holiday shopping in unique markets
Brian Kramp is checking out some personalized jewelry from a local vendor at the inaugural Wauwatosa Holiday Market.
Wauwatosa’s newest European Market and Holiday Festival
Brian Kramp is with a woman who can accessorize you with a mix of Bolivan Imports.
Spread some cheer this holiday season
Brian Kramp is at the Wauwatosa Holiday Market with a man who makes unique metal art for every occasion.
Unique shopping experience
Brian Kramp is at the Wauwatosa Holiday Market seeing what to expect when they open.
Grab a bite to eat
Brian Kramp is at this new European Market and Holiday Festival warming up with a sandwich made with melted cheese.