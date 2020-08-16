Eric Trump to campaign at Milwaukee Police Association on 2nd day of DNC

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, will campaign in Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 18, highlighting "President Donald J. Trump's unwavering support for our nation's heroic law enforcement," according to a statement from the campaign.

The visit will take place Tuesday afternoon at the Milwaukee Police Association.

The statement from the campaign said Eric Trump will also highlight President Trump's recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), noting that, "While Joe Biden wants to defund the police and has failed Wisconsinites for nearly fifty years, the enthusiasm to re-elect President Trump in the Badger State grows stronger by the day."

President Trump himself will visit Oshkosh on Monday, Aug. 17, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Darien on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to deliver remarks on President Trump's record of putting American workers first and implementing "America First" trade priorities in an event at Tankcraft Corporation.

