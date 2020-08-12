EPA announces $137M loan to Waukesha for Great Lakes Water Supply Project

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday, Aug. 12 a $137 million loan to the City of Waukesha to help implement the Great Lakes Water Supply Project.

The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan will help protect public health and the environment, affecting Waukesha's transition to a sustainable, safer source of drinking water.

The Great Lakes Water Supply Project includes the construction of infrastructure to obtain, store and distribute drinking water from Milwaukee Water Works to City of Waukesha residents. The project also includes pumps and pipes needed to return treated wastewater to Lake Michigan via the Root River.

"When the federal government listens to our local communities and responds to their needs, we all reap the benefits," said Rep. Bryan Steil. "This is a win for our health, a win for jobs, and a win for the future of Waukesha."

The WIFIA loan will finance roughly half of the project's estimated $300 million cost and save the City of Waukesha an estimated $35.9 million compared to typical fond financing. State loans will also fund a portion of the project costs.

The project is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs.