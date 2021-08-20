Enjoy Milwaukee Makers Market this weekend

One local event aims to connect Milwaukee's creators with the larger community for a safe, fun, and unique experience – and you can check it out for yourself this weekend at Discovery World. Ryan Laessig, the creator of Milwaukee Makers Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp to give us all the details on this weekend's event.

About Milwaukee Makers Market (website)

Milwaukee Makers Market is so much more than a makers and artisan fair. It’s a celebration of the city's creators and our local community. Creator Ryan Laessig curates each market to create a perfect opportunity for small business owners to sell their wares and make connections with fans and other makers. What started in 2015 as a small outdoor event in the Colectivo Bay View parking lot has grown into the largest, longest-running monthly markets where makers and guests fill venues like Discovery World Museum, The Ivy House and even local breweries. Loyal fans know that MMM creates safe, fun and unique market experiences. With no at-the-door admission fee, anyone and everyone is welcome to shop or browse.