Enjoy the holiday season at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan

Along two miles of Delavan Lake’s shoreline sits Lake Lawn Resort, great for leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings, and group meetings. Brandon McConnell joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us what's going on at the resort this holiday season.
DELAVAN, Wis. - The holiday season is upon us, and what better place to enjoy the holidays than at a local resort?
Head to Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan to enjoy leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings, and group meetings.
There are also plenty of upcoming holiday-themed events, including a Thanksgiving feat, igloo dining, and breakfast with Santa.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Head to their website to learn more.
1878 on the Lake is the signature dining experience at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. The restaurant has breathtaking views and an array of gourmet dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients. Chef Domenico Rossi joined FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the specials the restaurant is having for the holidays.
The Taylor Swift Experience Tribute Band with Traci mMarie, who was nominated for Tribute Artist of the Year, will be bringing the magic of Taylor Swift and her record-breaking Eras Tour to life at Lake Lawn Resort. Tracie Marie joined FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the festivities.
Along two miles of Delavan Lake’s shoreline, the lake lawn resort is great for leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings, and group meetings. General Manager Lynn Ketterhagen joined FOX6 WakeUp to show some of the holiday fun at the resort.
.