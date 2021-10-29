Enjoy creatures from another time at Jurassic Quest

This Halloween weekend the kids can enjoy creatures from another time at Jurrasic Quest. From dinosaur rides to arts and crafts this life-size moving museum promises to have something for everyone.

Brian has a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect to witness at Jurassic Quest.

About Jurassic Quest (website)

Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur-themed playland in addition to face painting, crafts, and much more. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada selling over one million tickets in 2019.