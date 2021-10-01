English Muffin cheeseburger Pizzas: recipe
What's better than a cheeseburger? Maybe pizza? But what about both? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for cheeseburger pizza on an English muffin.
English Muffin cheeseburger Pizzas
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 6 English muffins, split, toasted
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
COOKING:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Advertisement
Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.