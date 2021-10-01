English Muffin cheeseburger Pizzas: recipe

What's better than a cheeseburger? Maybe pizza? But what about both? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for cheeseburger pizza on an English muffin.

English Muffin cheeseburger Pizzas

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 English muffins, split, toasted

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.