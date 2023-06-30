Empowering Black women golfers, Milwaukee nonprofit changes sport

article

A local nonprofit hopes to change the future of golf by showing new golfers how to tee off on Friday, June 30.

"It is definitely fun, and I like it, but I'm a see if I could get Interested," said new golfer Victoria Harmon.

Golfers like Deja Nash and Harmon are taking their first full swings.

"Yeah, I feel like it'll elevate us to another level that we are in sports right now," said Nash.

They learned the fundamentals of the game with the nonprofit We Black We Golf (WBWG).

"Golf is a sport that's not always accessible to everyone," said operations lead Dina Abercrombie.

They are educating black women, the fastest-growing demographic in golf, on how they fit into the sport

"We, as black people, were doubted," said Nash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We Black We Golf

"We have done golf clinics almost since our inception," Abercrombie said. "But this is our first young women-only golf clinic."

Showing young ladies that the game can also offer them career opportunities.

"We have some time when we're teaching them about careers in golf, and so this sport affords people a wonderful way of life in lifestyle," said Abercrombie. "And so we want these young people to be able to dream a little bigger today."

Now in the midst of prime season, WBWG will be teaching Wisconsin golfers that there's a space for everyone.

"This organization is a part of the Milwaukee community," said Abercrombie. "And we believe that everyone that desires to learn this great game should be able to."

Nash and Harmon now see golf as a new positive outlet.

"Include ourselves in stuff we weren't included in before," said Nash

"It can help with not being in the streets and getting more education," Harmon said.

WBWG hosts golf outings on the second Sunday of the month.

For more information on the social organization, go to weblackwegolf.org.