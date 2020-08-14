Emotional support dog stolen in Arlington car theft reunited with owner

An emotional support dog was reunited with its owner in Arlington, Texas, three days after the owner’s car was stolen with the dog still inside.

Charlotte, a 10-year-old female pit bull, is a service dog with 22Kill, a nonprofit organization providing mental wellness programs for veterans.

Her owner, Taija Horne, a worker with the organization, said Charlotte was stolen along with her car from a parking lot on Matlock Road Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

Police said they located the stolen vehicle and Charlotte at a residence in south Arlington Wednesday afternoon and reunited Charlotte with Horne.

Storyful contributed to this article