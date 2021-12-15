It’s not often that you get to see beautiful Christmas lights from a boat during December in Wisconsin
Brhett Vickery is dock side getting a preview of this year’s Lake Geneva Santa Cruise.
This holiday season embark on a magical Christmas cruise to Santa’s hideaway.
Brhett Vickery is in Lake Geneva taking a stroll through their Christmas Tree Festival before hopping aboard the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise.
About Santa Cruise (website)
Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along your 40 minute lake tour you will be enchanted by lighted displays* that unfold the story of your journey. From the boat, sneak a peek at the shoreline to see Santa’s Hideaway and Santa himself as he reads the names of the children on board who are on his "Nice List."**
Going on now through December 30th you can enjoy a stroll through an indoor winter wonderland in Lake Geneva
Before boarding begins, walk through the Santa Cause "Charities of Christmas Tree Festival." This indoor winter wonderland includes eight individually decorated trees with a festive atmosphere sure to delight all ages.
Brian is with the narrator aboard the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise where the scenery and story create memories.