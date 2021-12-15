This holiday season embark on a magical Christmas cruise to Santa’s hideaway.

Brhett Vickery is in Lake Geneva taking a stroll through their Christmas Tree Festival before hopping aboard the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise.

About Santa Cruise (website)

Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along your 40 minute lake tour you will be enchanted by lighted displays* that unfold the story of your journey. From the boat, sneak a peek at the shoreline to see Santa’s Hideaway and Santa himself as he reads the names of the children on board who are on his "Nice List."**

Before boarding begins, walk through the Santa Cause "Charities of Christmas Tree Festival." This indoor winter wonderland includes eight individually decorated trees with a festive atmosphere sure to delight all ages.