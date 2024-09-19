Elm Grove railroad crossing gate struck by truck driver

article

Elm Grove police say the driver of a truck and trailer failed to stop at a railroad crossing on Watertown Plank Road when a train was approaching on Thursday morning, Sept. 19. As a result, the vehicle struck the railroad gate arm – and bent it into the path of the train.

Officials said in a post on the Elm Grove Police Department Facebook page, the crossing's lights were flashing red and bells were sounding for the approaching train at the time of the incident.

A few moments after the truck struck the gate, the oncoming train struck the arm, bending it into the ground and disabling the crossing arm. The driver of the offending vehicle remained on the scene.

Trains were stopped and officers remained at the crossing until railroad service technicians arrived.

Officials remind all drivers that they must yield to a train and remain stopped until lights have stopped flashing and the gates have lifted.