Elm Grove OWI arrest; woman had loaded handgun in vehicle: officials say

The Brief A Milwaukee woman was arrested for 1st offense OWI early Thursday, Oct. 17. Officials say the woman failed standardized field sobriety field tests – and also had a loaded 9mm handgun within reach of her in her vehicle.



Elm Grove police arrested a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman for OWI early Thursday, Oct. 17.

A post on the Elm Grove Police Department Facebook page says around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers found a vehicle the Milwaukee woman was operating. It was running and stopped on Hollyhock Lane.

After making contact with the vehicle, officers saw the driver was slumped over the wheel and detected additional signs of impairment. The driver performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, failed those and was arrested for 1st offense OWI.

Officials say a search of the woman's vehicle produced a loaded 9mm handgun within immediate reach of the driver.

The driver was taken to the police department where she refused a chemical test of her blood. A search warrant was obtained.

Officials said the woman was issued a municipal citations for OWI-1st and Operating After Suspension and a charge of Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated is being referred to the Waukesha County district attorney's office for prosecution.