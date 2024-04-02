Elm Grove crash: Driver extricated, arrested for OWI

article

Elm Grove police arrested a driver who crashed after trying to flee a traffic stop on Sunday, March 31.

Officers were first called to the area of 124th and North for a report of someone driving more than 100 mph. Police found the car a few miles away near Juneau Boulevard and Highland Drive; it was stopped facing east in the westbound lane of traffic.

While being detained, police said the driver fled the scene and crashed less than a mile away on Juneau Boulevard near Elm Grove Road. The car hit a tree and became stuck in a culvert.

The driver, a 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital. Police said she was taken into custody on referred charges of operating while under the influence, hit-and-run and eluding an officer.