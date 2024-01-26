Elm Grove burglary; accused entered home thru unlocked patio door

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was charged in Waukesha County on Friday, Jan. 26 with burglary and attempted burglary – after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Zaccheus Perkins was arrested following incidents at two homes in Elm Grove during the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2023. Officials say Perkins gained entry into the home through an unlocked patio door and removed cash from a wallet and a vehicle key fob. He also attempted to enter a second home through the patio door.

Perkins made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Friday. Cash bail was set at $60,000.

Investigators say information obtained from area residents was valuable in helping us solve these crimes.