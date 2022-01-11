Elm Grove 2-alarm condo fire, partial roof collapse, no injuries

A two-alarm condo fire in Elm Grove resulted in no injuries Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

Firefighters responded to the four-unit condo building on Bluemound Road near Elm Grove Road around 10:30 a.m. for a fire that started on a porch, reported by a resident. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor, and the fire quickly spread to the attic, causing significant damage to the second floor.

Three people exited the building on their own. The fourth unit was unoccupied at the time.

Condo fire near Bluemound and Elm Grove Road

Partially collapsed, the fire left some without a roof over their heads.

FOX6 spoke with the son of an 88-year-old woman who lived on the bottom floor. She got out safely. Next comes figuring out how to replace what was lost in this fire, but he said at the end of the day, they’re just things.

The cause is under investigation.

