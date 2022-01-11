Expand / Collapse search

Elm Grove 2-alarm condo fire, partial roof collapse, no injuries

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Elm Grove
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Elm Grove fire, partial roof collapse

A two-alarm condo fire on Bluemound Road in Elm Grove resulted in no injuries.

ELM GROVE, Wis. - A two-alarm condo fire in Elm Grove resulted in no injuries Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

Firefighters responded to the four-unit condo building on Bluemound Road near Elm Grove Road around 10:30 a.m. for a fire that started on a porch, reported by a resident. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor, and the fire quickly spread to the attic, causing significant damage to the second floor.

Three people exited the building on their own. The fourth unit was unoccupied at the time.

Apartment fire near Bluemound and Elm Grove Road

Condo fire near Bluemound and Elm Grove Road

Partially collapsed, the fire left some without a roof over their heads.

FOX6 spoke with the son of an 88-year-old woman who lived on the bottom floor. She got out safely. Next comes figuring out how to replace what was lost in this fire, but he said at the end of the day, they’re just things.

The cause is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pedestrian fatally struck in West Allis, driver fled the scene
article

Pedestrian fatally struck in West Allis, driver fled the scene

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 near 108th and Morgan in West Allis.

Rakayo Vinson trial: Jury seated in Somers triple homicide case
article

Rakayo Vinson trial: Jury seated in Somers triple homicide case

A jury has been selected in Kenosha County Circuit Court to hear the case against a man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Kaia Mueller pleads guilty to bank robbery, vehicle theft charges
article

Kaia Mueller pleads guilty to bank robbery, vehicle theft charges

Kaia Mueller of Elkhorn pleaded guilty to three counts against him in connection to two Oconomowoc armed robberies, including a bank, and the alleged theft of two vehicles in June 2021.

Body found, rear of crashed, burned car; police seek victim’s ID

Exclusive surveillance video shows the moments a vehicle went up in flames and burned a Milwaukee building on Sunday morning, Jan. 9. Police say a body was later discovered inside the rear of the torched vehicle – while it was at a Milwaukee tow lot.