Elkhorn shooting, newlyweds killed; 4+ hours of interviews with accused
ELKHORN, Wis. - We are hearing things never heard before as day three in the trial of Thomas Routt comes to a close. Prosecutors say Thomas Routt killed newlyweds Emerson and Gina Weingart inside Elkhorn's Sports Page Barr in February 2024.
Testimony on Wednesday
What we know:
Testimony on Wednesday, June 25 included four-plus hours of interviews between Routt and investigators.
Thomas Routt interviewed by investigators
In the first interview, Routt asked investigators multiple times why he was there. Routt got emotional, saying he did violate his parole but did not know anything about a shooting.
After several minutes of Routt raising his voice and repeating over and over he is innocent, he starts to cry. He said, "There's no point in fighting this."
"She slapped the gun and it went off. She slapped it out of my hand. And it went off, and she flew back, and she flew back, and I freaked the (expletive) out," Routt said in the interview.
Thomas Routt
What's next:
The prosecution will resume its case on Thursday.
If convicted, Routt could spend the rest of his life in prison.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access and testimony from the trial.